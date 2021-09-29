B.C. woman missing in Costa Rica may have contacts across Canada, police say

Vancouver -

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say they're assisting the parents of a local woman who went missing last month in Costa Rica, and they're asking anyone who's been in contact with the missing woman to get in touch.

Jaclyn Ferland-Smith grew up in Abbotsford and has been living with her Canadian husband in Costa Rica for the last two years, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Abbotsford Police Department.

The 40-year-old, who often goes by "Jackie," was last seen on the evening of Aug. 17, 2021 at her home in Playa Del Hermosa, Costa Rica, police said.

The missing woman's parents called Abbotsford police on Aug. 20 to request assistance in finding their daughter. Then, they travelled to the Central American country, where they have remained since, seeking answers on Ferland-Smith's disappearance.

Abbotsford police are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts or has been in contact with her to call them at 604-859-5225.

Police describe Ferland-Smith as a white woman with light-brown, shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She stands 5'8" tall, weighs 141 pounds, and is "very physically fit," police said.

They added that she previously worked as a military training officer and "may have contacts across Canada and internationally."

The RCMP and Costa Rican police are also investigating, according to Abbotsford police.