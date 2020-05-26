VANCOUVER -- Additional supports are expected to be announced for one of Vancouver's most vulnerable communities.

Melanie Mark, B.C.'s minister of advanced education, skills and training will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon on a plan to provide training for those living in the Downtown Eastside.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the announcement LIVE @ 12:30 p.m.

Mark will be joined by Social Development Minister Shane Simpson, and Marcia Nozick, CEO of Eastside Movement for Business and Economic Renewal Society.

The society that goes by the acronym EMBERS is a registered charity with a mission to create employment opportunities for people with low incomes.

Its website says it offers employment opportunities and services through several key programs, and hosts workshops and job training.