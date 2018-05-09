A new emergency alert system was tested on cellphones and TV and radio stations across B.C. Wednesday afternoon, with mixed results.

Alerts were scheduled to be sent out between 1:55 p.m. and 2 p.m. as part of a program being rolled out across Canada with the help of provincial public safety ministries, but many people reported they had not received the alert.

The problems did not appear specific to mobile provider or type of phone.

Those who did get the message from Emergency Management BC saw the following notification pop up on their smartphone screens: "This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required."

To receive the alerts, mobile phones had to be connected to a cellular network, be within the alert area and be compatible. The messages were sent automatically at no cost to cellphone users. More information on compatibility is available online.

At the same time, routine TV and radio tests were conducted.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement ahead of the test that the hope is that wireless alerts will help broaden the reach of urgent and potentially life-saving information.

"We're testing this technology for the first time today to give British Columbians the opportunity to see first-hand how the new system works, and make sure that their devices are compatible," Farnworth said.

Currently, the system is set up to alert residents of B.C. to the risk of tsunamis, but the province said it will consider expanding the system to include other hazards such as wildfires and earthquakes.

Provincial officials said the alerts also serve as a reminder about the importance of emergency preparedness. Residents should understand the risks around them, and should have an emergency kit and a plan for their workplace, home and vehicle.

The RCMP asked the public not to call 911 to get more information, as all additional details will be provided through the media. The hope is that the new alert system will reduce calls to 911 overall from people who are not in an emergency situation. During an emergency, the line should only be used for those in life-threatening situations.

In addition to B.C., alerts were issued in:

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Edward Island

Northwest Territories

Yukon

The system appeared to have worked in the Maritimes. The company that operates the system in Atlantic Canada said wireless carriers confirmed messages were distributed across their networks.

Anecdotal reports on social media suggested only some residents of the Prairies, the West Coast and northern Canada received messages.

Wireless service providers were still working to verify the success rate on Wednesday afternoon, according to The Canadian Press.

Tests are also scheduled in B.C. on June 20, Sept. 19 and Dec. 19 for radio and TV only.

Wednesday's is not the first test of emergency alerts, and so far, the system has not worked as planned.

It was tested in Quebec and Ontario Monday, and if there had been a real emergency, the system would have failed.

Nothing happened on phones in Quebec, though the alerts did work on TV, an issue the province blamed on a computer programming error.

The reason behind the alert being sent only to some phones in Ontario is still undetermined.

The federal public safety minister said the issues were the point of the exercise.

"That's what a test is for – to determine if the system works. Today it didn't," Ralph Goodale said Monday.

"We need to make sure it's fixed and that it's available to Canadians at the earliest possible moment."

The alert system was built following an order from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to wireless providers to implement warnings concerning public safety. The CRTC has also suggested the system be used to circulate Amber Alerts.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and The Canadian Press

Did you receive the test emergency alert that was supposed to be sent to cellphones across B.C. this afternoon? — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) May 9, 2018