B.C. teacher charged with sex crimes involving student victims

A B.C. high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences involving two student victims, according to authorities.

Kianuko Wayne Louie, a teacher at Kootenay River Secondary in Creston, was charged on Friday and has been released from custody with conditions, according to a news release from the local RCMP detachment

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October of 2022 and June of 2023, Mounties say. Louie has been charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring, possessing child pornography, criminal harassment and extortion, the statement from Creston RCMP says.

“We recognize the profound impact such revelations may have on our community and the distress it can cause,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk wrote.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or those who may have been directly affected, to come forward.”

Police say there may be people in the community who have information about "communications" that happened online, but did not elaborate further on what this meant.

Louie's bail conditions prohibit him from having contact with the victim and ban him from being at any school or public park where minors are "reasonably expected to be present," the Creston RCMP says.

He is next due in court on Sept. 28.

Anyone with information is urged to call 250-428-9313 and quote file 2023-2044.