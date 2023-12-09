B.C. storm brings wind and snowfall warnings, plus dozens of advisories

A winter storm brought a wind warning to B.C.'s capital and snowfall warnings for parts of its largest metro area Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warnings alongside dozens of other advisories as the storm reached the South Coast.

In Victoria, the wind warning called for sustained winds of 70 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h around noon, before abating early in the evening as the storm front passed.

The high winds associated with the storm contributed to BC Ferries' decision to cancel several midday sailings on major routes between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

On the mainland, the weather agency issued snowfall warnings for municipalities on Metro Vancouver's North Shore and in its northeast.

Accumulations near five centimetres were forecast at elevations between 200 and 400 metres, with smaller amounts below 200 metres.

"The snow will initially melt on contact with the surface, reducing the total snowfall accumulation," ECCC's warning reads.

"However, where precipitation rates are highest, near five centimetres of snow will accumulate. The snow will change back to rain this evening as the warm front moves in and snow levels rise."

Environment Canada noted that "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots" could become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

At Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain Station in East Vancouver, heavy, wet snow was sticking to roads, sidewalks and trees by early afternoon.

Elsewhere, special weather statements called for snow accumulations between two and five centimetres across most of Vancouver Island, higher elevations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and on the Sunshine Coast, with higher totals in the 10-centimetre range expected at higher elevations.

ECCC also advised drivers headed to Whistler to expect accumulations between five and 15 centimetres along the Sea to Sky Highway.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for parts of the Interior, including Prince George and the Cariboo, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions.