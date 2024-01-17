B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.

All public schools in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Mission, and Richmond will be closed for the day, the school districts announced Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Island school districts, including Saanich, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Cowichan Valley, Comox Valley, Gulf Islands, Qualicum and Pacific Rim have all cancelled classes due to the continuing snowfall.

The Greater Victoria School District says its school will remain open with all buses running as usual.

The Sooke School District says all schools are open for the day, however buses are cancelled.

"It is up to the parent/guardian to decide if they feel comfortable sending their child to school. We support and respect your decision," the school district said in a social media post.

"If you decide not to send your child to school, please notify the school of their absence. Please take your time and drive with care. Expect slippery conditions on roads and sidewalks."

UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES

Several post-secondary schools have also told students avoid travelling to campus, with the University of British Columbia cancelling all in-person classes.

Capilano University, Emily Carr University, BCIT, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Simon Fraser University, Langara College, and Vancouver Community College are closed to in-person classes as are the University of the Fraser Valley and Trinity Western University.

On Vancouver Island, the University of Victoria campus is open, but the school is urging students to check BC Transit schedules to ensure their route is running. All campuses of Camosun College are also open, but the school is warning the situation could change throughout the day.

Royal Roads University has cancelled all in-person classes and events for the day.

Vancouver Island University says its Nanaimo campus will be closed for the morning at least, with another update planned at 10:30 a.m. The school's campuses in Cowichan, Parksville, Milner Gardens, Powell River and Deep Bay will remain closed for the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.