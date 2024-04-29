VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. secures 8 new sites for middle-income rental housing scheme

    Kelowna is seen on a sunny, fall day in this undated photo. (Shutterstock) Kelowna is seen on a sunny, fall day in this undated photo. (Shutterstock)
    Share
    LANGLEY, B.C. -

    British Columbia has secured eight new sites for its BC Builds program, in which land owned by the province, non-profits or community groups is pre-zoned to build middle-income rental housing.

    The new sites include three in the Township of Langley, one each in Kelowna and Kamloops, as well as properties in Sooke and Chemainus on Vancouver Island and Elkford in East Kootenay region.

    The province says it is now seeking proposals for all eight sites to “fast-track” rental homes, as BC Builds backs the projects with low-cost financing.

    B.C. Premier David Eby says the program's continued growth is needed because “handing over” the market to speculators and investors isn't “the way forward.”

    The province says the plan is for BC Builds projects to go from “concept to construction” within 12 to 18 months after the sites are identified, and there are already four other sites in place in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Duncan and Gibsons.

    The total of 12 sites are estimated to deliver about 524 homes, and B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says communities wanting to partner with the province on similar projects should contact his ministry immediately.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News