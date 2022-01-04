B.C. schools prepare for possible Omicron-related staff shortages, could trigger move to online learning

VANCOUVER -

As schools across the province get ready to open their doors to all remaining students on Jan. 10 following a delayed return, they’re also planning for what could happen if the highly transmissible Omicron variant forces them to close them again.

The Surrey School District's superintendent Jordan Tinney said while they don’t know if that’s going to happen, they’re preparing for individual schools to shift to online learning if need be.

“The biggest part of the week is planning for the potential where we may not have enough staff to run a school,” he said, and added that would lead to what’s called a functional closure.

“There are a lot of questions around that. For example, 'what is the trigger for a functional closure? Like what is the point where you would say, okay, we have to move online. And then how long do we go online for? Is it five days? Is it seven days? Is it 10 days?'"

Tinney said at the moment in Surrey, they’re taking the approach that if there was a need for a functional closure, they would call that “day zero” and inform parents.

“We would let people know, 'hey, we’re going to move online,'” he said. “The next day we would likely use to put everything in place and get ready to offer instruction, and then the next day we’d begin online.”

Tinney said when there was a move to online education previously, they also loaned out hardware for those who lacked access, and added learning virtually also looks very different depending on the grade involved.

“We’ve learned a lot,” he said. “We know what works and what doesn’t work. So we just need to be ready to pivot on any given moment’s notice.”

Tinney said they’ll also be returning to measures used earlier in the pandemic.

“All meetings going online, keeping people apart, not doing assemblies,” he said. “Things like staggered stop and start times would be considered.”

Acting president of the Surrey Teachers’ Association Jatinder Bir said teachers would still like to see upgraded ventilation and higher vaccination rates among students, and added immunization clinics and boosters for staff could also be offered in schools.

“We know schools are important. We just want them to be safe,” she said. “We want them to be safe for our kids, but also for our members. Our members have had to pivot, shift, pivot, shift. They’re doing the best they can.”

She said while it’s unclear what the thresholds might be for functional closures, the situation will have to be assessed carefully, day to day and week to week.

“We will do what’s needed,” she said. “But we just want to make sure that people understand that we have families too, and we’re scared.”