Advertisement
B.C. school trustee once censured for transphobic COVID conspiracy post given community hero award
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 4:20PM PST Last Updated Monday, November 16, 2020 4:28PM PST
Barry Neufeld, a school trustee in Chilliwack, B.C., is shown in a photo from his Facebook page.
The Chilliwack School Board trustee who was censured for comments about Canada's Chief Public Health Officer has been honoured with a community hero award.
The award was presented to Barry Neufeld by MP Mark Stahl for "going above and beyond" to make the community a better place during the pandemic.
Neufeld was censured in May for a Facebook post suggesting Dr. Theresa Tam has been dishonest about her gender and that linked COVID-19 and transgender rights.
Stahl says in a statement that anyone nominated was presented an award and they do not endorse any recipient's personal views.