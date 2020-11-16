The Chilliwack School Board trustee who was censured for comments about Canada's Chief Public Health Officer has been honoured with a community hero award.

The award was presented to Barry Neufeld by MP Mark Stahl for "going above and beyond" to make the community a better place during the pandemic.

Neufeld was censured in May for a Facebook post suggesting Dr. Theresa Tam has been dishonest about her gender and that linked COVID-19 and transgender rights.

Stahl says in a statement that anyone nominated was presented an award and they do not endorse any recipient's personal views.

