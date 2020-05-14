VANCOUVER -- Teachers in Chilliwack, B.C., have started a campaign to counter what they say is negativity and prejudice expressed by school trustee Barry Neufeld.

In a Facebook post that's since been taken down, Neufeld questioned the gender identity of Canada's chief public health officer and wrote that Dr. Theresa Tam is a major player in "the corrupt World Health Organization."

He has apologized but the Chilliwack Teachers' Association has started a Twitter campaign for teachers to share actions that demonstrate respect and inclusivity.

The association is also calling on Education Minister Rob Fleming to appoint a special investigator to review the conduct of the Chilliwack School Board.