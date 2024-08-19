B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school

British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.

As kids return to classrooms and child-care centres, they increase their chances of exposure to infectious diseases, such as mumps, measles, chickenpox and polio, Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news release Monday.

"August is the perfect time to take your children for any outstanding vaccines," Henry said.

"Getting your children vaccinated is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable illnesses that can cause serious illness, long-term disability and even death."

Children aged six and under are eligible for free vaccines against more than a dozen illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza, while students in Grade 6 and up are eligible for free vaccines for human papillomavirus and meningitis, the provincial health officer said.

Children's vaccine appointments can be booked online through HealthLinkBC, or at a nurse or doctor's office. Some pharmacies also offer vaccinations for children six and older.

"Whether the young people in your life are infants or young adults, now is the time to protect them through immunizations," Henry said.

"Just like packing healthy lunches for your kids and encouraging them to get enough exercise and sleep, getting them vaccinated is one of the most important things you can do to help them have a happy and healthy school year."

Anyone can check their vaccine status or the status of their children through the province's online Health Gateway.