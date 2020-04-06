VANCOUVER -- British Columbia had a total of 63 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, the province’s provincial health officer said Monday, for a total of 1266 cases in the province.

One more person has died of the illness, a man in his 40s, said Dr. Bonnie Henry during her Monday update.

Henry said the number of outbreaks in long-term care homes has decreased, to 21 active outbreaks, with three outbreaks considered to be over.

Henry said B.C. continues to slow the increase of new cases, but again reiterated the need to continue physical distancing practices throughout the province.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's YouTube page.