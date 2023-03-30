B.C.'s Solicitor General to make announcement targeting money laundering

British Columbia’s Solicitor General is set to make an announcement Thursday about targeting the proceeds of organized crime and money laundering.

It comes a day after the provincial government introduced two initiatives to crackdown on the felonies.

The first is new legislation to monitor and regulate money services businesses in B.C.

Those businesses deal in foreign exchanges, wire transfers, money orders or similar services that have been vulnerable to money laundering.

The organizations also provide accessible services to people with limited financial options including low-income households and migrants sending money to families back home.

The Finance Minister says regulation of the industry through the BC Financial Services Authority will keep bad actors out and give people confidence in the services they're accessing.

The second initiative is a new public registry aimed at ending hidden ownership in private businesses in B.C.

It will list owners who either directly or indirectly hold 25 per cent or more of the shares of a corporation.

That initiative is expected to be launched in 2025.

The creation of the registry was the top recommendation in the report issued by B.C.'s expert panel on money laundering in real estate.

Several inquiries, reports and investigations have indicated billions in illicit funds linked to organized crime and the drug trade have had an effect on B.C.'s real estate, gaming and luxury vehicle sectors.

However, in 2022, the Cullen Commission public inquiry concluded that there were no links to political corruption by officials.

With files from The Canadian Press