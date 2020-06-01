VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's lowest paid workers are taking home an extra 75 cents an hour after the province increased its minimum wage to $14.60 from $13.85 on Monday.

Since 2018, the minimum wage has seen an annual jump as part of a province promise to increase the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, but a group representing small businesses says no one could have predicted a pandemic and the wage increase will further hurt struggling businesses.

“What we are hearing from small businesses is that this will be a payroll cost right now that's coming at the most unfortunate time for them,” says Annie Dormuth with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. “A lot of them are still closed, even though B.C. is in phase two of the three-phase opening plan, and have basically seen next to no revenues.”

Dormuth says many businesses that have reopened are not operating at full capacity.

“We may see some small businesses say, ‘Oh, I can't actually bring back all of my employees because of this.’ And with the wage subsidy, these programs aren’t in place forever and these payroll costs and increase on minimum wage, it’s going to be here for a longer period of time,” she says.

But advocates for a pay increase believe the pandemic has helped shine a light that many essential workers are also minimum wage workers.

“It’s extremely necessary to increase the minimum wage, to make sure that those low-wage workers that do have to go to work and put themselves at risk, are compensated fairly,” says Iglika Ivanova, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Ivanova adds those putting themselves at increased risk would need to be working nearly full-time hours in order to earn the equivalent of the the $2,000 monthly payment from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

“We’re looking at a situation where a minimum wage worker has to work 35 hours a week to earn what an unemployed worker would get from the CERB, so I think we forget sometimes how low wages are when we add them up to weekly and monthly earnings,” she says.

Wages for some other workers have also increased.

A liquor server's minimum wage has gone up 9.8 per cent to $13.95 an hour, a jump of $1.25 an hour.

The resident caretaker monthly wage has gone up 5.4 per cent to $876.35 to those who manage between nine to 60 units, or $2,985.04 for 61 or more units.

Live-in camp leaders will see a wage hike of 5.4 per cent, to $116.86 a day.