VANCOUVER -- Health officials are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at a French-language school in B.C.'s Okanagan.

While dozens of schools across the province have reported coronavirus exposures since the start of the semester, École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna is the first to experience an actual outbreak.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown said "three members of the school community" have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

"Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," they said in a joint written statement.

It's unclear whether the people who tested positive are students, staff members or a mix of both.

Few other details have been released. Interior Health's website of COVID-19 exposures in schools lists the dates Oct. 13, 14 and 15 beside École de l’Anse-au-sable.

The health authority is expected to release more information on the outbreak on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.