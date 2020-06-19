VANCOUVER -- Renters whose income was affected by COVID-19 will get at least another two months of the B.C. government's rental supplement.

The province announced Friday its temporary rental supplement will continue through August.

Those who've already applied will not need to apply again, unless they'll be living at a different rental property before Aug. 31. They will be sent an email asking them to confirm they'll still be living at the same address through July and August.

New applications will be accepted until Aug. 31.

The supplement provides renters with up to $500 a month – a sum sent directly to their landlords, following an approved application.

Those who've yet to apply can do so online.

The supplement was announced back in April, and at the time, was available for that month, May and June.

In the announcement of the temporary rental supplement extension, the province said it will also maintain its moratorium on rent increases and evictions for non-payment of rent.

However, a ban on evictions for other reasons will be lifted later in June, the province said. (LINK TO SECOND STORY)

Which renters qualify for the supplement?

Households with no dependents can apply for $300 a month, while those with dependents may be eligible for $500.

Roommates can each apply for the supplement.

Eligible tenants must have had a 2019 gross household income less than $74,150 for single applicants and couples without dependents, or $113,040 for households with dependents.

They must also, as a result of the pandemic, be receiving or eligible for employment insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB*), or be able to prove their household income has dropped by at least 25 per cent.

Additionally, their rent must be at least 30 per cent of their current household income.

They must also be renting within British Columbia, and their rent cannot be subsidized by other government programs.

How it works

The tenant needs to start the application online.

They'll be asked for proof of address, proof of rent, contact information for their landlord, identification, proof of 2019 income, and proof of 2020 income loss.

The government will then contact their landlord, after the application has been reviewed.

Tenants are advised to let their landlord know they've applied.

If approved, the funds will be sent directly to the landlord to supplement the tenant's rent for that month.

*Learn more about the benefits available to Canadians, including the CERB, in this roundup.