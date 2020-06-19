VANCOUVER -- Renters whose income was affected by COVID-19 will get at least another two months of the B.C. government's rental supplement.

The province announced Friday its temporary rental supplement will continue through August.

Those who've already applied will not need to apply again, unless they'll be living at a different rental property before Aug. 31.

The supplement provides renters with up to $500 a month – a sum sent directly to their landlords, following an approved application.

Those who've yet to apply can do so online.

Eligible tenants must have had a 2019 gross household income less than $74,150 for single applicants and couples without dependents, or $113,040 for households with dependents.

They must also, as a result of the pandemic, be receiving or eligible for employment insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), or be able to prove their household income has dropped by at least 25 per cent.

Additionally, their rent must be at least 30 per cent of their current household income.

They must also be renting within British Columbia, and their rent cannot be subsidized by other government programs.

The tenant needs to start the application. They'll be asked for proof of address, proof of rent, contact information for their landlord, identification, proof of 2019 income, and proof of 2020 income loss.

The government will then contact their landlord, after the application has been reviewed.

Tenants are advised to let their landlord know they've applied.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.