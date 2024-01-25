B.C. reports another influenza-related child death, bringing total to 4 this respiratory season
Another child under the age of 10 has died while suffering from influenza, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed in its weekly update on respiratory illness Thursday.
The latest death was reported during the week of Jan. 14 to 20, according to the centre, which provided no additional information about the deceased.
The BCCDC says there have now been four influenza-related pediatric deaths during the 2023-24 respiratory illness season.
An "influenza-related death" is one "where influenza was a contributing factor but not necessarily the primary cause of death," the BCCDC says on its website.
In a statement to CTV News, the BCCDC confirmed that the latest death was "newly reported."
"In all cases, the children have been under the age of 10, and due to the small numbers, we are not confirming the health authority at this time," the agency said in a statement.
"However, we can share that the reports came from different parts of the province. We send our condolences to the families and communities affected by the loss of their loved ones."
Often, children who die while battling viral respiratory illnesses do so because of separate bacterial infections that prey on their weakened immune systems.
The BCCDC warned in its statement that secondary bacterial infections "can cause a child to get very sick very quickly."
Rapid worsening of symptoms, prolonged fever and difficulty breathing are among the signs that a child needs immediate medical attention, the agency said.
The four flu-related deaths announced this season include two of the four children who have died from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria infections in recent months, meaning at least six children under 10 have now died from either the flu, strep, or both.
The BCCDC warned last week that the province "continues to experience higher levels" of group A strep infections than normal.
Respiratory illness data
The latest child death comes as influenza and RSV infections continue to decline in the province, overall.
Since peaking at 19.1 per cent in the last week of December, the test positivity rate for influenza in B.C. has declined to 10.1 per cent as of the most recent epidemiological week, which ended Jan. 20.
RSV positivity has also declined, falling to 6.7 per cent in the most recent update, down from a peak of 9.9 per cent in the first week of the year.
COVID-19 cases and test positivity also declined in the latest update from the BCCDC.
There were 413 new lab-confirmed COVID infections in B.C. during the week of Jan. 14 to 20, down from 548 the week before.
Test positivity dropped from 12.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent.
The number of patients currently in hospital with COVID-19 is essentially unchanged in the latest update. The BCCDC reported 168 such patients on Thursday, while there were 172 at this time last week.
The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, as reported by the BCCDC since January 2023, is shown. (CTV)
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
BREAKING Alabama executes a man with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again put the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears graphic testimony from forensic pathologist
A forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on some of Myles Sanderson’s victims took the stand on Thursday at the inquest into the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.
Drone footage shows moment apartment building explodes, collapses in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Harry Connick Sr., longtime New Orleans district attorney and singer's dad, dies at 97
Harry Connick Sr., who was New Orleans' district attorney for three decades and later faced allegations that his staff sometimes held back evidence that could have helped defendants, died Thursday at age 97.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
