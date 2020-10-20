VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia announced another 167 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as one more death and three new outbreaks.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown followed one day after officials declared B.C. to be in its "second wave" of the pandemic.

"We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precaution and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be," Henry and Brown said Tuesday in a joint written statement.

Their announcement pushed the total number of infections identified in B.C. since the start of the pandemic to 11,854, and the provincial death toll to 254.

It also left B.C.'s active caseload, which has been surging for weeks, at 1,688. That's up from 1,261 at the beginning of October.

But the number of hospitalizations, which is considered one of the best indicators of the severity of the pandemic, has remained relatively static. Officials said there were 69 people in hospital as of Tuesday, including 18 patients in intensive care units. There were also 69 people in hospital at the beginning of October, with 19 patients in intensive care.

The latest outbreaks were all identified in health-care facilities, including the Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster and Sunset Manor in Chilliwack.

The outbreaks are in addition to four that were identified in health-care facilities over the weekend.

But Henry and Brown said three other outbreaks at the George Derby Centre, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens were declared over, leaving the total number of health care facility outbreaks at 19.

Officials urged British Columbians to remain diligent as the province heads into cold and flu season, while also taking the time to support "neighbours, local businesses and communities."

"Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours – in a safe way – to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone," Henry and Brown said.

"Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, your efforts are making a difference and helping to slow the spread of the virus. Let’s continue to work together – while staying apart."

Another 118 people recovered from the disease from Monday to Tuesday, putting B.C.'s total number of recoveries at 9,871.

The record for most cases announced in a single 24-hour period in the province remains at 179, set on Sept. 18.