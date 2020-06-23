VANCOUVER -- One person has died and 13 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, health officials announced Tuesday.

There have now been 2,835 confirmed cases of the virus in B.C., and 170 deaths. Sixteen patients are currently in hospital, and of those, seven are in critical care or ICU. The number of active cases in the province decreased slightly since Monday to 174.

The person who died was in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, health officials say.

No new outbreaks were detected in the community or in long-term care, though there are seven active outbreaks in the health-care system. Six of those are in long-term care, and one is in acute care.

There are 2,491 people in the province who have fully recovered from the virus.

In addition to its update on case numbers, the province also announced new modelling data on the spread of the virus.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.