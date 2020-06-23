VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will share new modelling data Tuesday on the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will outline the data in an afternoon briefing.

The last modelling data released by health officials came out earlier this month, on June 4.

That update revealed where the most common strains of COVID-19 circulating in B.C. came from.

Results showed that while cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in January and February were linked to China and Iran, those strains were quickly surpassed in March by what officials referred to as "European-like and Eastern Canada" strains and "Washington state-like" strains.

Health officials also found the Washington state-like strains made up almost 75 per cent of the cases identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region that spans from Richmond up through Whistler.

However, the European-like and Eastern Canadian strains made up about half of the cases identified in the Fraser Health region that spans from Burnaby to Hope.

During Tuesday's briefing, Dix and Henry will also share any new test-positive cases of COVID-19 that were recorded in the past 24 hours.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel