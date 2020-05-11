VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia say there has been one more death from COVID-19 and 23 additional test-positive cases since their last update on Saturday.

Monday's announcement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry brings B.C.'s death toll to 130 and the total number of cases confirmed since late January to 2,353.

Henry said nine of the new infections were recorded from Saturday to Sunday, and 14 were recorded from Sunday to Monday afternoon.

By comparison, Ontario announced another 308 cases and 35 deaths on Monday, while Quebec announced 748 cases and 85 deaths.

B.C.'s relatively small increase in cases was also greatly outpaced by the number of people who have recovered from the virus. Officials said there have been 1,719 recoveries in the province, an increase of 60 from Dr. Henry's previous briefing.

That leaves 634 active cases, with 66 serious enough to require hospitalization. Henry said 18 patients are in critical care or intensive are units – the lowest number since March 24.

There have been no additional outbreaks over the last two days, according to health officials, and the outbreak at Bylands Nursery in West Kelowna that began among a group of temporary foreign workers has been declared over.

"That is excellent news," Henry said. "We know how much we depend on the temporary foreign workers who come into British Columbia to support our agriculture sector. Their health and the health of our communities is paramount."

Officials are still battling outbreaks at 19 long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and acute care units in B.C. Another 19 outbreaks at such facilities have been declared over.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

