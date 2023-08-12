B.C. RCMP district experiencing 'intermittent issues' with 911 lines

Mounties serving a huge geographic area in British Columbia are warning the public that they're "experiencing intermittent issues with all 911 lines."

In a statement Saturday morning, North District RCMP said their "Operations Communications Centre" was working on resolving the issues, the nature of which they did not explain.

"If you experience any issues when calling 911, please call your local detachment immediately as all non-emergency lines are currently working without issue," the statement reads.

"All calls will be answered."

The B.C. RCMP's North District covers the northern two-thirds of the province's land area, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Alberta and Yukon borders. It includes more than 40 local detachments and support units in central and northern B.C.