VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is expected to deliver a written update on the province's COVID-19 cases, deaths and outbreaks on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement will follow hours after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry received her first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Vancouver Island.

"It’s really my way of showing how confident we are in the vaccine and how important it is for all of us to be immunized," she said.

On Monday, health officials revealed the province had recorded 41 deaths and 1,667 infections between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon – an average of 14 deaths and 556 cases per 24-hour reporting period

B.C.'s number of active cases, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care all decreased over the weekend, and the province's seven-day average for new cases dropped below 600 for the first time since mid-November.

Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to provide one more live briefing before Christmas. They are scheduled to appear on Wednesday, when they will be delivering new pandemic modelling data for B.C.

