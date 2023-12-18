B.C. production billed as first show shot in Canada to use cutting-edge LED stage
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is an effects-laden adaptation full of Greek gods, mythical monsters and otherworldly landscapes, but its young stars say they didn’t have to rely on imagination to visualize their fabled scene partners.
Disney Plus says the British Columbia-shot series, based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, uses cutting-edge technology that forgoes green screens.
It's billed as the first project shot in Canada to use the technology, dubbed StageCraft. At its heart is a newly built virtual production stage in Vancouver, known as "the volume," which consists of 28-metre LED video walls that immerse actors inside computer-generated environments in real time.
Actors on the stage see video projections of CGI backdrops and characters that would traditionally be added in post-production.
Designed by Industrial Light & Magic, a division of Disney’s Lucasfilm, the stage's first project was “Percy Jackson," but there are more to come.
“[The volume] is just insane. The fact that we could be in New York one day and Los Angeles the next is crazy,” says 14-year-old Walker Scobell, who plays the titular hero.
“They even added built-in sprinklers to the ceiling of the volume stage because there’s so many raining scenes in the show.”
Directed by James Bobin, the series follows a 12-year-old demigod and his friends as they travel across America to return Zeus’s lightning bolt and prevent a war from breaking out.
“It was definitely very surreal,” adds Leah Jeffries, 14, who plays Annabeth Chase, Percy's pal and the daughter of Athena.
“If you’ve read the book and know all the details that are in it, the creators made sure it was all in there. Even small things like, ‘There was a box with a red mark on the side.’ The volume made it more intense because you saw it come to life in 3D.”
ILM has other volume stages in Manhattan Beach, Calif., The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., and in London, England. The California-based stages were used for Disney Plus’s “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” while the London stage was used for this year's Marvel Studios feature “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
“It takes a lot of pressure off your mind to constantly uphold what the show’s world looks like,” says Aryan Simhadri, 17, who plays Percy’s half-goat quest mate Grover Underwood.
He recalls a pivotal scene from the pilot set in a cabin in Montauk, N.Y., but actually filmed from the stage.
“Any time you glance out of a window in the Montauk cabin, it’s nice that instead of being startled by a green screen you forgot was there, you can see the reds and blues of the sunset. It helps you stay in it.”
The actors do have some reservations about the technology, though.
“The one small drawback was how hot it was,” says Scobell, noting the lights from the screens could get quite bright. “It got hot. But it was nice in the winter.”
“Percy Jackson” was filmed in B.C. from June 2022 to February of this year, but Scobell, a Los Angeles native, got his first taste of Canadian winter while filming 2022’s “The Adam Project” in Vancouver, where he played a young version of Ryan Reynolds's character. He says the “Deadpool” star not only provided mentorship, but indirectly prepared him for his current role as a heroic demigod.
“He told me about a lot of great food places around B.C., one of which is related to Percy Jackson — Aphrodite's Cafe,” says Scobell.
“They have, like, really, really good pie there. And it's all Greek gods-themed, like Olympus. That was really cool.”
“Percy Jackson” isn’t all movie magic. Camp Half-Blood, the Greek demigod training facility in the series, was set at Minaty Bay, a coastal region along the Sea to Sky Highway.
“I don't think they could have picked a better spot for Camp Half-Blood,” says Scobell. “It had this pure blue, glacial water. It was amazing.”
There was also some good old-fashioned physical training involved in the series. Simhadri's character has goat legs, which required him to master the art of the satyr waddle.
“I learned how to walk like a goat,” says Simhadri.
“That was an interesting two months. I was [walking] like that for, like, 10 months after we wrapped. It felt weird to put my heel down on the ground, so I had to manually teach myself how to walk like a person again.”
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres on Disney Plus in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 20.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a two-week trial that the actor hoped would salvage his damaged reputation and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
Job vacancies decrease for the fifth consecutive quarter, says StatCan
According to new data released by Statistics Canada, Canadian job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, a steady trend since a job vacancy record was set in 2022.
Bid to boost tax break for volunteer firefighters as brigades struggle with retention
A push is underway to raise the tax credit for volunteer firefighters after Canada's worst wildfire season on record.
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Apple to halt U.S. sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 watches over patent dispute
Apple said on Monday it would pause sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from this week, as it deals with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices.
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Israel should do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, said a recent statement of 'grave concern' issued by 14 countries, including Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Canadian navy warship sails home on borrowed transponder
When HMCS Ottawa, a workhorse frigate of the Canadian navy, sailed back to British Columbia this week after four months at sea, it made the journey home on a borrowed transponder that had been cannibalized from another vessel and airlifted out to sea.
-
University of Northern B.C. to offer bachelor's degree in Nisga'a language
A new bachelor of arts degree in Nisga'a language fluency will be offered starting next September at the University of Northern British Columbia.
-
B.C. production billed as first show shot in Canada to use cutting-edge LED stage
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is an effects-laden adaptation full of Greek gods, mythical monsters and otherworldly landscapes, but its young stars say they didn’t have to rely on imagination to visualize their fabled scene partners.
Calgary
-
Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
-
Horse shot and killed at Red Deer area farm, RCMP search for suspects
Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed late last month.
Edmonton
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.
-
Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment
Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.
-
Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash
A 36-year-old Leduc man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.
Toronto
-
Winter snow advisory in effect for tonight
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.
-
A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year
The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.
-
Toronto police investigating exchange during pro-Palestinian protest inside Eaton Centre
Toronto police say they are investigating an interaction between a demonstrator and another citizen during a pro-Palestinian protest inside the Eaton Centre on Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Heavy rain and gusty winds hit Quebec and the Maritimes
Several rainfall records for a single December day were broken on Monday in Quebec as a low-pressure system accompanied by a thaw swept across much of the province. Meanwhile, in the Maritimes, strong winds were the focus of attention.
-
Police release photos of truck possibly linked to fatal shooting of Montreal Mafia figure
Six months after Montreal Mafia figure Francesco Del Balso was gunned down in broad daylight in Dorval, police have released surveillance footage of a possible getaway vehicle allegedly linked to the crime.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for male suspect in fatal stabbing of Indigenous teen
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
Former Mayor Brian Bowman appointed judge in Manitoba
For nearly a decade, he was known as Mayor of Winnipeg, but now he has a new title – Justice Brian Bowman.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current line-up of band The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman “meritless” and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
Saskatoon
-
Thieves use stolen front end loader in brazen robbery of Sask. credit union
A credit union in a southwestern Saskatchewan town is closed until further notice after a brazen group of thieves smashed into the building and stole an ATM early Sunday morning.
-
How a haunting 80-year-old Eaton's Christmas display lives on in this Sask. museum
Randall Simpson is diligently working behind the scenes at the Western Development Museum, maintaining the iconic animatronic Christmas display that’s become a must-see for Saskatoon residents during the holidays.
-
This Sask. town was once the site of North America's largest barn
Over 100 years ago, this unassuming community of German settlers was the site of North America’s largest barn — the short-lived legacy of an eccentric immigrant from Kentucky with a penchant for living large.
Regina
-
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
-
'I have dreamed of representing Canada': Regina trampoline athlete shines on world stage
Regina athlete Hannah Metheral competed at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham, UK last month – where she walked away with a bronze medal.
-
Regina man charged after punching police officer in the chin
A Regina man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer after punching an officer in the chin and knocking another's sunglasses off on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Strongest wind, heaviest rain still to come for the Maritimes
A strong coastal storm is heading for the Maritimes Monday.
-
'It’s scary': Concerns grow over increase in use of potent opioid in Nova Scotia
Concern is growing over the increased use of a potent opioid known as ‘carfentanil’ in Nova Scotia, especially amongst the most vulnerable people in the province.
-
Power out for thousands across Maritimes amid strong winds
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
London
-
Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire
There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Thames Valley District School Board’s pilot project hopes to break down barriers by supporting adult learners
It's a career that might often be overlooked, but maintenance staff who keep schools operational are an integral part of the school system.
-
Snow squall warning issued for London area
The London region remains under a snow squall warning 'with poor visibility likely' late Monday and into the overnight hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
False report about vehicle collision in the Sault uncovers kidnapping, assault
Sault police received a report earlier this month that a pedestrian had been injured in a collision with a vehicle on East Street.
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
Kitchener
-
-
Shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into a shooting that required a man to be taken to an out-of-region hospital.
-
Snow and slippery roads expected Monday night
It could be slow going on the roads Monday night across much of southwestern Ontario.