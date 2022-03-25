B.C. premier to make announcement as gas prices remain high in the province
British Columbia’s record-breaking gas prices are expected to be addressed Friday, as Premier John Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement.
Drivers in Metro Vancouver have been hit particularly hard by the pain at the pumps, sparking calls for the provincial government to step in.
Horgan and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth are making an announcement Friday morning.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 9:30 a.m.
As gas prices creep up to the $2 mark once again, many drivers are hoping for financial relief.
Gas prices hit an all-time high two weeks ago, reaching about 214.9 cents per litre at many Metro Vancouver stations.
Oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine are all driving up the cost.
Despite the unprecedented prices at the pumps, the provincial government has said it is going ahead with a one-cent increase to the B.C. carbon tax, bringing it to 11 cents per litre on April 1. It argues that simply reducing taxes may not fix the problem, as gas companies can easily increase prices to make up the difference.
“We're now in a position not of talking about so much the the environmental climate crisis, we're now dealing with a complete global security crisis, which I think trumps everything in that context, I think yet governments have to be seen to do something,” said said Dan McTeague, a gas analyst.
The province is adamant it is working on solutions.
“With Russia's despicable attack on Ukraine impacting the price of oil and causing record high gas prices in Canada and around the world, our government is looking at ways we can put money back in the pockets of British Columbians,” said the premier in a statement earlier this week.
Some politicians and analysts would like drivers to get a rebate.
“Metro Vancouver cannot continue to allow itself to be the punching bag for North America by, you know, being the international Girl Guides or Boy Scouts of highest prices, because we want to send a message on being, you know, green and trendy,” said McTeague.
Fortunately, there is some short-term relief on the way.
McTeague says Metro Vancouver drivers can expect prices to drop three cents on Saturday and again on Sunday.
