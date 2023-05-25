B.C. premier defends housing policies at town hall

Premier David Eby took part in a town hall Thursday, fielding questions about everything from crime, to disability rates and childcare. But the crowd also wanted answers on housing.

At Camosun College's Interurban campus, Eby faced an NDP-friendly crowd who had questions about a yet-to-be-detailed program that would allow each single family home in the province to be replaced by four units.

Wei Tu who said she'd lived in Victoria and Saanich for more than 30 years thanked the premier for his work in light of the 'hand grenades' he was handling – housing among them.

Tu wanted details about the four-unit plan, saying it lacked some specifics.

"The lot size could be 10,000 square feet, it could be 100,000 square feet. When you say four units per lot, it doesn't really address the issue," Tu said to the premier.

Her suggestion was that instead four units be allowed for every 10,000 square foot of space as a way of more effectively increasing supply.

Eby explained that the Housing Ministry was working with the Union of BC Municipalities to figure out how a plan to increase density can be executed.

"The detailed work is happening with the cities right now, to make sure we're addressing key questions, like infrastructure, and sewage and water that we need to deal with," Eby replied.

For some mayors the idea may be a tough sell. At a recent housing summit hosted by the UBCM there was a lot of heated debate.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie asked what would happen to services already understaffed like police, schools, and hospitals.

Any big change is likely also being looked at carefully by concerned citizens like Tu.

Tsur Somerville, a professor of real estate science at the University of British Columbia, pointed out that changing people's minds may take years. Part of the reason why, he explained, is because for many homeowners, the bulk of their wealth is tied up in their property.

"Part of it, particularly for owners, is 'I've got so much invested in this, and if this goes wrong, it's really going to hurt me'" he said.

While the speculation and foreign buyers' taxes deal with demand -- Somerville beleives supply and speed are crucial.

"If you think affordability is the problem, the main solution is more housing – more housing, more quickly delivered," added Somerville.

And alack of supply will only become a more pressing concern, with Eby noting that more people have moved to B.C. so far in 2023 than did in all of 2022.