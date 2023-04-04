Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
The Union of BC Municipalities had organized the event well before David Eby’s announcement on Monday, and the event began with the mayors of the province’s biggest cities discussing the successes and challenges they still faced in ramping up approvals and garnering investments in housing developments – from glitzy condos to social and supportive housing.
Sharing the dais on the opening panel, Richmond’s mayor asked the housing minister to explain how the plan for a blanket approval of four-unit homes on a single lot, as well as secondary suites, would work from a logistical perspective.
“What happens if you don't have the infrastructure in place, are you still going to allow four-plexes everywhere?” asked Malcolm Brodie. “What about the other services, the police, the fire, the schools, the hospitals? How's that going to work?”
Surrey’s mayor hinted that her city may have issues if a zoning free-for-all is implemented as promised during the fall legislative session.
“We are seeing growth that is challenging to keep up to, so when we talk about building housing, we have to talk about transportation and public transportation, and without that it's just building boxes,” said Brenda Locke.
Delegates raised concerns about potential bidding wars for contractors to build out the desired housing, but the housing minister cautioned that zoning doesn’t mean there will be substantial or jarring changes right away.
“The proposal that we have won't see communities completely change overnight, but what we will see is it's more of a gradual process,” said Ravi Kahlon. “We're learning from other jurisdictions that've gone down this path.”
He acknowledged there’s some anxiety around the move, but pointed out that demographics are already changing in many cities and more needs to be done so that families, essential workers, and seniors can live closer to work or family members.
“It means that there'll be options available and some communities, you'll see, still, single-family homes being built,” he added. “If people can afford them and they want them, that will happen, but in some communities you will see multi-family units being more accessible to younger families.”
