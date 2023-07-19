B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada said in a brief statement Wednesday that the revocation of notice is "effective immediately."
The BC Marine Employers' Association said it is unclear what exactly this move means.
"The past 24 hours have demonstrated that this continues to be a fluid and unpredictable situation. We will communicate as appropriate with key stakeholders as we receive clarification," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan’s office told CTV News that the government expects there will soon be a vote to ratify the tentative agreement and cement a deal.
The decision to reject the mediated settlement was made by union leadership before a vote was held.
While calling off the pickets scheduled for Saturday morning means the government now likely won't have to pursue back-to-work legislation, the minister's office said the federal government is ready to act if and when it becomes necessary.
This is a breaking news update. The original story follows.
Less than 24 hours after they went back up, picket lines were down again at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday morning.
Port workers in B.C. resumed stike action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after their union's leadership announced that it had rejected a tentative agreement proposed by a federal mediator last week.
Seamus O'Regan, Canada's minister of labour, called the resumed strike "illegal" Wednesday, citing the lack of a 72-hour strike notice from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.
The minister shared a decision by the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordering the ILWU Canada to cease and desist strike action until the 72-hour notice requirement is met.
When CTV News Vancouver cameras visited the port Wednesday morning, picket lines were no longer visible.
The ILWU Canada issued a statement confirming that it had issued the notice but objecting to the notion that the strike was illegal.
"The ILWU has followed Canadian labour law which holds that a strike continues from the moment of job action until the ratification of a collective agreement," it said, adding that picket lines came down "voluntarily" and as a "good faith move" while the tentative deal was under consideration.
The ILWU Canada says it will appeal the decision from the CIRB.
The BC Maritime Employers Association said Wednesday morning that renewed picketing would begin on Saturday at 9 a.m.
In a statement, the employer accused the union of "doubling down on holding the Canadian economy hostage," estimating that at least $10 billion worth of cargo had been disrupted since the union issued its first 72-hour notice.
The union, in its statement, acknowledged the impact of the strike but said "government interference" was only serving to prolong the strike.
The union said Tuesday night that its longshore caucus did not believe the tentative agreement would protect jobs "now or into the future." It also said the four-year collective agreement was "far too long" and did not meet cost-of-living demands.
The BCMEA, in its own Tuesday statement, slammed the union's decision.
"ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain," the statement said.
"Clearly this fair and equitable package wasn’t enough for the ILWU internal leadership, and they chose to instead remain entrenched in their position with little regard to the lives and jobs they are impacting."
The deal ended a 13-day work-stoppage that saw 7,400 dock workers walk off the job and stopped billions in goods from flowing into and out of the ports.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updated his itinerary Wednesday to say he would be meeting with the incident response group to discuss the situation at B.C. ports.
With files from CTV News' ;Rachel Aiello
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Vancouver Island
-
Prosecutors drop case against man accused in Nanaimo homeless camp shooting
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has dropped its case against a 37-year-old man who was accused of shooting a man who was trying to retrieve suspected stolen property from a homeless camp in Nanaimo earlier this year.
-
A vast problem: Coast guard floats a new solution to problem of abandoned boats
The Canadian government's inventory of wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats includes a U.S. warship, a derelict floating McDonald's known as the McBarge, a human-smuggling ship and an old BC Ferries vessel rotting on the Fraser River.
-
Saanich man arrested after 'unprovoked' stabbing in View Royal
A 29-year-old Saanich man is in custody after what police say was an unprovoked stabbing in View Royal.
Calgary
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
-
Women's World Cup expected to drum up Canadian sport interest
The Canadian women's team will look to inspire the next generation of soccer stars when its World Cup bid kicks off Thursday.
Edmonton
-
How many hours of smoke has Edmonton had this year?
The government agency defines smoke hours as time spent with a reduction in visibility below 9.7 kilometres.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
Toronto
-
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence
Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week. A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.
-
Q&A: After confirming two tornadoes in Quebec expert predicts stormy summer
The intensity of last Thursday's thunderstorms in the greater Montreal area caught a lot of people by surprise. There were torrential rains, fierce winds and even a tornado in Mirabel. CTV news anchor Maya Johnson spoke with David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years
Ron Kidd is being recognized for his more than six decades of service and his role in establishing Lumsden's Lions Club.
-
Stanley Cup to appear in Estevan
Lord Stanley’s Cup is set to make an appearance in the Energy City in late July.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police supervisor 'shocked' that clothing was not collected in rape case
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn't been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Bids climb as Alberta government auctions off 'excellent, dusty' donair suit
The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.
London
-
How near is near? Core area councillors discuss location criteria for upcoming homeless hubs
Councillors who represent downtown London and the Old East Village are at the epicentre of the local homelessness crisis.
-
Victim’s family read emotional statements at sentencing submissions of 'Creeper Hunter'
The sentencing of Jason Nassr, 42, was delayed on Wednesday after a long day in court, which comprised of sentencing submissions and victim impact statements. In February, a jury found Nassr guilty of child pornography, extortion and harassment by telecommunications.
-
London councillor says social media reaction to Twitter post is overreaction
A London city councillor said she's surprised by strong online reactions to her Twitter comment that linked to an article by a U.S. political commentator. Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson said that she simply wanted to continue the debate on how to deal with homelessness.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint
Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
'It’s like another language': Budding musicians take part in band camp in Guelph
A special band camp makes a stop in the Royal City to teach kids and teens how to play, perform and create their own music.