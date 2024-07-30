B.C. police watchdog reviewing complaints into VPD spokesperson

B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commission is reviewing the findings of an internal investigation by the Vancouver Police Department into bombshell complaints about the workplace conduct of a high-profile officer, CTV News has learned.

Sgt. Steve Addison, one of two media relations officers and a key spokesperson for the force, is named as a defendant in a civil suit filed by his former supervisor in the public relations department, Sharmini Dee, who alleges that he harassed, bullied, and discriminated against her based on her race and gender "almost daily."

The OPCC does not typically disclose information about its reviews, and generally will not even confirm the existence of a complaint against an individual officer. But the watchdog has provided some details after CTV News asked them to provide clarity about their involvement in such a high-profile case with rumours proliferating.

In an email statement, the office confirms that the VPD reported the allegations against Addison last year, and that the department opted to conduct its own internal investigation into alleged violations of its respectful workplace policy, which a senior officer acting as “internal discipline authority” found to be "unsubstantiated."

However, the OPCC says that while it has a limited role in situations that don't involve the public, it does step in and provide some independent oversight and "this matter is still under review" at this time.

"The OPCC reviews the outcomes of all internal investigations to determine whether there are any outstanding public trust matters requiring a further investigation," wrote Deputy Police Complaint Commissioner Andrea Spindler. "There is no further information the OPCC is able to provide at this time."

CTV News has asked the Vancouver police for comment, but they provided only a brief response.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on matters before the courts, specifically personnel matters," wrote Const. Tania Visintin on Monday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and there hasn't yet been a response to the notice of civil claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday.