B.C. physicians can now prescribe Parks Canada Discovery Pass to encourage people to get outside
A visit to the doctor's office can now result in a prescription for a Parks Canada Discovery Pass, to encourage British Columbians to spend more time in nature.
It's part of a program launched just over a year ago in partnership with the BC Parks Foundation, which saw local physicians prescribing time outdoors to improve overall health.
But now, physicians across B.C. and several other provinces are able to prescribe the year-long pass, which covers admission to more than 80 parks across Canada.
Family physician and director of the parks program Dr. Melissa Lem joined CTV Morning Live Tuesday to discuss this "unprecedented" prescription.
"It's the first time in Canada that a doctor or a nurse or licensed health-care professional can actually prescribe nature with something extra to their patients," said Lem.
Lem said if a doctor believes a patient could benefit from a dose of a nature, they just have to click a box on the parks prescription website when they're logging the patient's nature prescription.
The BC Parks Foundation will then mail the patient a free Parks Canada Discovery Pass, which would typically cost $72.25 for an adult, $61.75 for a senior or $145.25 for a family. Admission is already free for youth 17 and under.
Lem said it's important that the passes get to the patients who need them the most and can use them the most.
"We're asking prescribers to prioritize people where the cost of the pass might be a barrier to accessing nature, and also people who live close to those national parks."
She added that prescribing nature itself even without the pass is a powerful intervention.
"Research shows that when your doctor writes something down, that increases your motivation that you'll do it," said Lem.
Lem said there's also a lot of research showing that spending time outdoors can improve all kinds of different health conditions, from diabetes and high blood pressure to cancer care, anxiety and depression.
"Nature prescriptions really do have the potential to revolutionize how we think about the role of outdoor spaces in our health," said Lem.
"We want nature to become one of the four pillars of health, just as important as diet, sleep and exercise for preventing disease and promoting wellbeing."
The Parks Canada Discovery Pass can also be prescribed by physicians in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
"We're working on launching across the country over the next year," said Lem. "So pretty soon anyone across Canada will be able to benefit from this program and get a free pass."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership as early as Wednesday.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the province's battle with COVID-19.
-
NEW
NEW | 'We couldn’t quite believe it': B.C. researchers baffled after Nanaimo goose spotted in Chicago
Researchers at Vancouver Island University are baffled that a Canada goose they tagged five years ago has been spotted nearly 3,000 kilometres away in Chicago.
-
'It's very, very sad': Daughter says she was called to Victoria hospital to feed mother due to staffing shortage
Helen Bell got what she describes as an alarming phone call from a nurse at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital on Monday, asking her family to feed her mother because the hospital was too short staffed to do so.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
'How could this happen?': Tearful testimony from witness who struck Calgary officer dragged by suspect vehicle
A witness who accidentally ran over Sgt. Andrew Harnett after the officer had been dragged by another vehicle for hundreds of metres, broke down in tears at a first-degree murder trial today.
-
Hospitality sector calls for COVID-19 restrictions to end amid depleted workforce, financial losses
The Alberta Hospitality Association is calling on the province to remove public COVID-19 health restrictions, including those that limit bars and restaurants to alcohol service until 11 p.m.
Edmonton
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
LIVE @ 4:30
LIVE @ 4:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
-
Toronto considers new tax for homeowners to help curb soaring house prices
Toronto will consider asking the Ontario government to introduce new tax as it continues to look for new ways to rein in the city's soaring home prices.
-
This is the one Ontario hospital that asked Doug Ford to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Documents show that one hospital out of dozens that wrote to Ontario Premier Doug Ford over a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate opposed the idea.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major Quebec construction union says it won't fund convoy against health measures in Quebec City
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against the sanitary measures related to COVID-19, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to go down
Quebec is seeing a drop in ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 36 fewer patients in hospital as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of beds currently occupied to 2,852.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for failing to follow rules in disclosure of $31.2M in property sales
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson admits she failed to follow conflict of interest rules around the disclosure of more than $31.2 million in sales of properties, and is apologizing for her error.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit pandemic high in Manitoba; 7 new deaths reported
Manitoba has reported a pandemic high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
-
LIVE
LIVE | RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Saskatoon
-
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
-
Saskatoon police responded to more than two dozen crashes in Monday's blizzard
Saskatoon Police Service was called to 25 collisions during Monday’s blizzard.
Regina
-
661 new COVID-19 cases in Sask. as hospitalizations rise to 370
Saskatchewan reported 661 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.
-
NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment
The National Football League is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Murder charge laid in Springbank Drive death
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man on Springbank Drive on Monday.
-
London, Ont. police investigating bomb hoax at north-end high school
Police in London, Ont. continue to investigate a bomb threat made toward a city high school Tuesday.
-
Third TVDSB school shifting to virtual learning due to staffing
John Wise Public School in St. Thomas, Ont. has been temporarily closed to in-person learning as a result of staffing issues.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
-
Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital
Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.
-
Sexual assault suspect in Temagami tried to evade arrest by locking doors of vehicle
A 39-year-old suspect in Temagami is facing charges of sexual assault, drug possession and resisting arrest following an incident Jan. 27.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital
Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo region, local health officials reported in a daily update Tuesday.
-
Minor sports resume throughout Waterloo Region
As of Monday, COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the province, and local minor athletes can finally return to the ice, court and field across Waterloo Region.