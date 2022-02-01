B.C. physicians can now prescribe Parks Canada Discovery Pass to encourage people to get outside

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE

LIVE | RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta

RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Police officers at the scene of a blockade near Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 1, 2022.

Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day

As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.

'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever

Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener