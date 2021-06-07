VANCOUVER -- British Columbians who received AstraZeneca for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have begun to get their second shots at pharmacies in the province.

Pharmacies have already received new supplies of vaccine and were booking people in for Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said it's safe for those who received AstraZeneca for their first shot to get the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine for their second.

However, anyone wanting one of those mRNA vaccines will have to wait for their turn in the aged-based program.

Mike Franczak got his first dose of AstraZeneca through his local pharmacy and experienced very few side effects.

“Pretty mild, a little soreness in the arm, a little achy, but that was about it. Nothing that we haven't experienced before sometimes with flu shots," he said.

Franczak was eager to get his second dose so he also registered through the province’s website for the age-based program.

He got an invitation to book his second dose from Pharmasave in West Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

“For us, the decision was pretty straightforward. We're just going to go with the first available, get it done. And again, AstraZeneca was first up in terms of being offered. So we went for it,” he told CTV News.

He and his wife didn’t hesitate to book their appointment.

“We're well aware of the blood clot concerns, but you know, relative to some other risks, like birth control pills, other things that are out there, for us the risk was considered pretty low,” he said.

Franczak did quite a bit of research before making a decision, but decided it was better to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We did look at some of the early information about mixing and matching and pros, cons, efficacy," he said. "For us, we were very comfortable with going with AstraZeneca as our second shot.”

He also wanted others in his community to be protected sooner rather than later.

“If we take that, we free up a Pfizer or a Moderna for someone else who really wants it or needs it,” said Franczak.

Approximately 280,000 British Columbians received AstraZeneca as a first dose.