B.C. officials provide update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide

British Columbia’s government is bracing for more spring flood events and early-season wildfires this month, as several communities across the province recover from natural disasters that hit last week.

Bowinn Ma, the minister of emergency management and climate readiness, and Bruce Ralston, the forests minister, provided an update Monday afternoon on flooding and wildfires of concern in B.C.

The event was held after three Broadcast Intrusive Alerts were issued over the weekend for communities Peace River region due to wildfires, while other regions in the Southern Interior dealt with flooding in the wake of rapid snow melt.

“Fortunately, over the weekend, the rain was less severe than forecasted. Because of this, communities that faces challenges last week such as Cache Creek, Okanagan Indian Band and Grand Forks can expect a period of stabilization for the rivers throughout this week,” Ma said, addressing the flooding events specifically.

While the weather cooperated, Ma stressed that evacuation orders and alerts still remain in place for dozens.

WEEK 2 OF FLOODING CONCERNS

Flooding in B.C.’s Southern Interior became a concern early last week, when unseasonably warm temperatures caused snow to melt and river banks to overflow.

Evacuation orders and alerts were triggered in multiple communities, including for the village of Cache Creek and the regional districts of Kootenay Boundary, Central Kootenay and Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Fifty British Columbians remain under evacuation order due to flooding. Just under 2,000 remain under evacuation alert, “ said Ma. “This continues to be a devastating time for those people and I’m keeping them in my thoughts.”

In hard-hit Cache Creek, a village about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, a state of emergency that was declared on April 30 has been extended to May 13.

According to EmergencyInfoBC, 22 properties in the village remain under evacuation order while 12 are on alert.

In the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, 530 kilometres east of Vancouver, there are 34 properties within Grand Forks city limits that are under evacuation orders, as well as a rural property nearby.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Lower Thompson—including Cache Creek, Deadman River, Criss Creek, Bonaparte River and surrounding areas—as well as Whiteman Creek, which is monitored by the Okanagan Indian Band.

Another 39 centimetres of snowpack is still anticipated to melt down in the area, according to the Okanagan Indian Band’s Emergency Operations Centre.

“It is hoped that lower overnight temperatures will continue to slow the rate of water coming down the mountain and spread the effects over a longer period of time,” the OKIB EOC wrote in a morning bulletin Sunday.

Meanwhile, seven regions across the province are under a flood watch, including the Middle Fraser, the Okanagan and Similkameen, plus the Upper Fraser, Nazko, West Road and Salmon rivers and surrounding areas.

Ma says warmer weather forecast for later this week will lead to accelerated snow melt, which may increase flood risks.

“We will continue to provide British Columbians with the information they need to stay safe this week as the week progresses,” Ma said.

The province is asking people to be prepared by packing an emergency supply bag, pre-registering for emergency services and connecting with friends and family to make evacuation plans.

WILDFIRES BURNING IN NORTHEASTERN B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service has been supporting the emergency flood response across the province, while tackling wildfires of note.

Speaking at the update Monday, Ralston said there are currently 62 active wildfires in the province—91 per cent of which are under control or being held.

The situation remains volatile in the areas of Boundary Lake and Red Creek, where evacuation orders and alerts are in place.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire at Boundary Lake is an estimated 5,900 hectares large.

There are currently 27 residences in the region under an evacuation order, while another 239 are under an evacuation alert.

In Red Creek, where a wildfire reached 2,800 hectares in size on Sunday, an evacuation order has been issued for 61 properties while alerts are in effect for 247 residences.

Both wildfires nearly doubled their size in a single day over the weekend.

But Ralston said crews have made “significant progress” on two wildfires that were formerly of concern-- the Coffee Creek fire northeast of Fort St. John, as well as the Teare Creek wildfire near the village of McBride.

Fire crews from B.C. have also been assisting their counterparts in Alberta, where the wildfire season has gotten off to an accelerated start.

“I want to acknowledge and stress the very high level of coordination and collaboration between all of the communities and agencies engaged in fire and flood response,” Ralston said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from The Canadian Press.