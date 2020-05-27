VANCOUVER -- An iconic Metro Vancouver nightclub will not be reopening when restrictions are lifted.

The owners of Gabby's Country Cabaret, in Langley, were forced to close the club in March due to COVID-19, and the financial struggle in the weeks that followed took a toll.

So far, B.C. health officials have not provided a timeline for reopening the province's bars and clubs.

Physical distancing guidelines and bans on large gatherings mean Gabby's cannot safely reopen as a bar and live music venue.

The owners posted the update on social media, and thanked patrons for decades of support.

The cabaret on Fraser Highway and 203 Street was open for 34 years, and has been used as a filming location for the TV show Riverdale.