The entertainment industry is remembering Luke Perry as a humble and kindhearted actor who was a mentor to his younger castmates on "Riverdale."

Loving tributes began pouring in immediately after the 52-year-old actor's death was confirmed Monday morning, days after he suffered a massive stroke in Los Angeles.

Perry was a particularly warm presence on the Vancouver set of "Riverdale," according to a statement from the hit show's executive producers.

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart," they said.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Perry played Fred Andrews on the series, which is based on the characters from Archie Comics, and Molly Ringwald has a guest role as his estranged wife Mary.

She offered condolences to his family on Monday.

The filming saw Perry return to Vancouver a number of times in recent years, leading to some memorable meetings. My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry

— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Actor-director Kevin Smith recalled meeting Perry when he stopped by the set of "The Flash" to say hello.

"Dude was incredibly sweet and as friendly as he was charming. Sad loss of a good guy from Ohio," Smith tweeted Monday.

Met Luke Perry in Vancouver on the set of my first ep of The Flash. He was shooting @CW_Riverdale and stopped by to say hi. Dude was incredibly sweet and as friendly as he was charming. Sad loss of a good guy from Ohio. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans. #Dylan https://t.co/8IRQA0neU7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2019

Despite the popularity of "Riverdale," and a number of other memorable TV and movie appearances, many still remember Perry best for his role as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Despite the popularity of "Riverdale," and a number of other memorable TV and movie appearances, many still remember Perry best for his role as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

He became lifelong friends with some of his castmates, including Ian Ziering, who offered a heartfelt sendoff to the actor.

"I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you," Ziering wrote.

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019