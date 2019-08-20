Ever struggled to get a cab in Vancouver?

Actor KJ Apa jokingly asked for help in a post on Instagram Monday, asking his 16.1 million followers, "heycan some1 pls call me a cab."

The photo was taken at Lucy's Eastside Diner, a restaurant that serves up all-day breakfast 24-7 on Main Street near East 11th Avenue.

The actor who plays Archie Andrews in the Netflix take on the comics series looks a little worse for wear in the photo as he leans on the bright orange counter and stares into the camera.

Since posting, more than 1.4 million people have liked the photo, including "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead.

Apa was also spotted in the same area Sunday afternoon as he crossed 15th Avenue at Main wearing sweats and headphones.

He and the rest of the Riverdale cast are in the city filming the next season of the Archie Comics spin-off, which runs on Netflix and The CW.

The show's first three seasons were also filmed in the area, and Apa's been seen in various locations including on stage at the Railway Café.

He made headlines when he was involved in a car crash in 2017 after working a 14-hour day on set.

In an interview two years ago he talked up Vancouver's restaurants, but told talk show host Kelly Ripa he thought the city was boring.

Ripa, on the other hand, has made her love of the city well known, raving about the sites she's visited when visiting her husband who also appears in Riverdale.

Co-stars Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who are a couple in real life and on the show, as Betty and Jughead, were once accused of being rude to a fan, but Reinhart defended Sprouse on Twitter following the accusations.

Earlier that same year, drama spilled off the Vancouver set when Sprouse confronted a busker whose singing was allegedly holding up production.

But since that time, the stars have kept a relatively low profile, with only the occasional social media post or public sighting suggesting they're here.

From messages posted on Twitter by both Reinhart and Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, it appears the cast has been filming the latest season in Vancouver since early July.

Noticeably absent in season four is Luke Perry, who played Archie's dad and died earlier this year of a stroke.

Read more: Luke Perry remembered as father figure to young cast

Actors on the show, and on the Beverly Hills 90210 spin-off series that started this summer, have posted touching tributes online in the months since his death, saying they're missing him on set.

In March, the show's creator said all future episodes will be dedicated to Perry.