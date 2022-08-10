B.C. NDP leadership race: Eby wishes competitor Appadurai luck, 'but not too much luck'

In the race for leadership of B.C.'s governing New Democrats, a high-profile candidate is wishing a newcomer luck – "but not too much luck!"

David Eby, the first to campaign and a man considered by some as a shoo-in for the job, made the comment as he welcomed Anjali Appadurai to the race.

"This race is an opportunity for a healthy exchange of ideas about how best to serve British Columbians, and I look forward to that debate," the former attorney general wrote on Twitter. "I wish her luck, but not too much luck!"

Appadurai is the second person to join the race after an announcement from Premier John Horgan in June that he'd be stepping down as soon as a replacement is chosen.

There was speculation that Ravi Kahlon might run, but the jobs minister quashed that rumour, throwing his support behind Eby before Eby had even confirmed he'd throw his hat in the ring.

Eby confirmed he'd run in mid-July, thanking 48 of the 57 members of the NDP caucus who've rallied behind his party leadership bid.

Appadurai launched a website for her leadership bid with the message, "We need a leader who puts the health of people and the planet first."

Her site promises "honesty and courage," and mentions putting power "back in the hands of the people."

A climate activist and former NDP candidate for member of Parliament for Vancouver-Granville, Appadurai's announcement prompted a comment from B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen.

In a statement Olsen wrote that he's pleased the race will feature "different points of view and visions for the province," something he said is important for democratic purposes.

"While I applaud Ms. Appadurai's social and environmental values, the reality is that the B.C. NDP caucus has propped up the fossil fuel industry with billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies, it has moved forward with the destruction of farmland and traditional Indigenous territory by approving Site C twice, and it has used the RCMP and the courts to aggressively fight Indigenous rights," Olsen said.

"The B.C. NDP caucus has failed to curb the intensification of the housing crisis, and it has failed to even put forward a plan to address the family doctor shortage."

Appadurai and Eby may still be joined by other candidates. The deadline to enter the race is Oct. 4, two months before members of the NDP will vote for their next leader.

The winner will become B.C.'s premier by default.