Race to replace B.C. Premier John Horgan already over?

Race to replace B.C. Premier John Horgan already over?

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks about the provincial COVID-19 vaccine card system that went into effect Monday, before having breakfast at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, speaks about the provincial COVID-19 vaccine card system that went into effect Monday, before having breakfast at a restaurant in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener