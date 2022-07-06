Race to replace B.C. Premier John Horgan already over?
British Columbia's jobs minister says he will not be throwing his hat into the NDP leadership ring.
Ravi Kahlon said Wednesday that he won't join the race to replace outgoing leader, and B.C. premier, John Horgan.
Horgan announced last week that he plans to make way for a new leader, but said he wouldn't step down until the party chose his successor.
He said his "health is good, but (his) energy flags" since his latest cancer bout. The 62-year-old had a previous battle with bladder cancer in 2008 and was diagnosed with cancer again in November after a lump was discovered in his throat.
Following the announcement, speculation began about who might be filling his shoes.
Kahlon was one of the possibilities, and told CTV News last week, "I've got some family, friends and supporters engagement to do" before making a decision.
On Wednesday, he said he'd back David Eby, if the attorney general decides to run.
Eby is considered a frontrunner, and when asked, said he'd be having conversations with his loved ones, colleagues and the party about it.
Also a possibility is Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen, who said "never say never" last week.
Other members of the party may also come forward. An expert told CTV News that these leadership races are good opportunities to get ideas to the public, even if the person running doesn't actually win.
Any cabinet minister who runs has to resign their portfolio.
