B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
The final results of the recount in the Vancouver Island riding have Lajeunesse ahead by 116 votes over B.C. Conservative contender Marina Sapozhnikov.
The NDP candidate led the Conservative candidate by just 23 votes after the initial election night count on Oct. 19. He pulled further ahead after mail-in and assisted telephone ballots were tallied over the weekend, prior to the start of the recount on Sunday.
After most mail-in and absentee ballots were counted, Lajeunesse's lead widened to 113 votes over Sapozhnikov.
Elections BC was still counting an estimated 185 absentee ballots in the riding on Monday.
Lajeunesse currently has 9,249 votes to Sapozhnikov's 9,133 votes, while David Evans of the B.C. Green Party has 5,494 votes.
In an update on Monday afternoon, Elections BC said it would finish counting the remaining absentee ballots in the riding before certifying the result.
A resident of Sooke, Lajeunesse was elected as a councillor in the district in 2019 and was re-elected in 2022.
Two other recounts that were completed over the weekend did not change the outcomes in those ridings either.
The B.C. NDP's Amna Shah remained in the lead in Surrey City Centre over B.C. Conservative opponent Zeeshan Wahla, while a partial recount in Kelowna Centre showed Conservative candidate Kristina Loewen leading NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge.
Related: B.C. NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
Provincewide standings currently have the NDP leading or elected in 47 ridings, with the Conservatives leading or elected in 44 ridings and the Greens elected in two seats. A party must win 47 seats to form a majority government in B.C.'s 93-seat legislature.
Elections BC provided hourly updates Monday as it counted the more than 22,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in ridings across the province.
While the final counts should deliver a clear picture of the makeup of the B.C. legislature, provincial election rules stipulate that judicial recounts could still be ordered if the margin of victory in a riding is less than 1/500th of all votes cast.
In the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding, where an estimated 23,875 ballots were cast, the margin for a judicial recount would be about 48 votes or less.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
'Nobody wants to blow up the party': Trudeau staying, despite resignation calls
Several Liberal MPs are calling for a secret ballot vote on Justin Trudeau's leadership after he made clear he isn't going anywhere in spite of the calls from within his caucus to step down.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'We can't control them': Clothing recyclers frustrated by criminals operating in donation bin industry
An organization that represents clothing recyclers says they’re frustrated after a W5 investigation found a fake charity and some violent players connected to organized crime have been muscling in on the clothing donation bin industry, and is calling for governments to do more.
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. election results: NDP pulls ahead in key riding that could help party clinch majority
The ongoing count of absentee ballots in B.C.’s nail-biting 2024 provincial election has put the NDP ahead of the Conservatives in the Surrey-Guildford riding.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
-
Toxicity and tight race fuel B.C. election integrity doubters, says professor
A British Columbia political scientist says social media questioning of the provincial election's integrity is an "inevitable" result of political "toxicity" and a tight race.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Camrose Casino owner in receivership after application to move casino to Edmonton
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it is evaluating the relocation of the Camrose Casino after the company that owns it was forced into receivership.
-
West Edmonton Mall announces death of 'beloved' California sea lion
Visitors at the West Edmonton Mall will see one less clapping critter at Sea Lions’ Rock.
-
Bonnyville teacher charged with child luring for messages with boy
A Bonnyville teacher has been accused of trying to lure a boy and his friends to her hotel room.
Calgary
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Construction to close Calgary's Mission Bridge to motorists for 6 months
Calgary’s Mission Bridge will be closed to motorists for several months as city crews complete rehabilitation work.
-
New hotel opens in Revelstoke, featuring rooftop hot tub
Another newly renovated hotel has opened its doors in Revelstoke, B.C.
Lethbridge
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
Winnipeg
-
'Room full of heroes': Manitoba premier honours responders to deadly bus crash
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has honoured first responders for their actions following a fiery bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway last year that killed 17 people.
-
Youths arrested after senior shot in the head with BB gun: Winnipeg police
Three youths were arrested after a senior was shot in the head with a BB gun early Monday morning.
-
Manitoba food banks being 'pushed to the brink' as demand continues to grow
Advocates say new data showing record food bank usage across Canada marks a somber milestone, while the Manitoba organization helping to feed those in need said they are being pushed to the brink by the unprecedented demand.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
'Life will never be the same': Sask. man fighting for life after being robbed and shot
A construction worker who was robbed, shot and left for dead last week remains in a Saskatoon hospital awaiting more surgeries.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' gorilla displaying 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
-
New home sales in Toronto remain low in September despite interest rate cuts: report
New home sales in the Greater Toronto Area remained sluggish last month, but a new report suggests that the market is now primed for buyers following four consecutive interest rate cuts.
Montreal
-
Quebec homeless centres have very few places to go
Advocates for the homeless say moving all centres 250 metres from daycares or schools would mean virtually no centres in Quebec would be able to operate.
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Ottawa
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
London
-
'It’s beautiful, it’s spacious': Interior of Project Tiny Hope’s first bungalow in St. Thomas unveiled
The first fully furnished tiny home in St. Thomas, Ont. has been unveiled as part of Project Tiny Hope.
-
Canadian food bank use hits record highs, with over 2 million monthly visits
London Food Bank’s co-executive director Jane Roy sees things like inflation, the rising cost of housing and insufficient social supports increasing the need for food banks.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Two men arrested after victim assaulted in own home: Guelph Police
Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspects went to an address near Dawson Road and Shelldale Crescent and banged on the door.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of disabled tenant; victim awarded $8K
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.