B.C. man with autism poses for photos with thousands of celebrities

For as long as Adam Davies can recall, he’s had just one dream.

“I wanted to be like one of the reporters interviewing the stars,” Adam says.

Adam got his first chance to meet a celebrity when he was about nine.

“Sharon, Lois, and Bram!” Adam smiles, before showing a picture of the children’s entertainers that he got them all to sign.

“It was really good,” Adam smiles. “I was happy.”

It felt so wonderful, he started striving to collect as many autographs as he could.

“I love seeing different [movie] sets,” Adam says. He visits every single set in the city. “It’s so cool seeing behind the scenes.”

Adam also stops by every major concert and sporting event, armed with a pair of sharpie markers and a backpack full of memorabilia, waiting for a celebrity to sign something.

“It could be a long time,” Adam laughs, adding that he can wait hours to achieve his goal.

But his patience pays off. Adam’s room is filled with all sorts of signed stuff, including a remarkable collection of CDs, featuring signatures from Bublé to Beyoncé.

“I love that!” Adam smiles.

But even better than that, is when famous folks agree pose for a picture with him. You can see from Adam’s Instagram, there’s been more than a few.

“Thousands!” Adam smiles. “Thousands and thousands!”

The list includes major stars like Johnny Depp, Uma Thurman and Owen Wilson.

Adam says the pictures are always taken after a polite request, and often the revelation that he’s on the Autism spectrum.

“I want to let them know about me,” Adam says. He passes hand-written notes to the stars or holds up large signs introducing himself.

These interactions usually inspire a far more meaningful connection than if Adam was simply the sort of entertainment reporter he’d once hoped to be.

“I feel good,” Adam says.

Like when Billy Bob Thornton recently told Adam something he said he’d never disclosed to a Hollywood reporter before, something that Adam is respectfully keeping between them.

“It feels overwhelming,” Adam smiles. “Good overwhelming.”

Because why limit yourself to realizing a long-held dream, Adam has learned, when you can make your current reality even better.