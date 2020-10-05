VANCOUVER -- Changes to Canada’s pandemic-era travel restrictions have given new hope to a Whistler man trying to reunite his terminally ill wife with her sister from the Philippines, but the family is still hoping her case can be expedited.

Arthur Santiago’s wife Charie has Stage 4 cancer, and in June, was told she only has three to six months to live. Her mother was able to come from the Philippines to see her in September, but her sister April and her young niece were denied on July 30, because at the time they did not fit the federal government’s definition of immediate family.

On Oct. 2, Ottawa announced changes to the restrictions that will now make siblings eligible as well.

“I’m very grateful,” Santiago said, and recalled his wife’s reaction to the news. “Charie smiled there for a second, it was amazing to see.”

However, the next direct flight from the Philippines to Canada leaves this Thursday, the same day the government has said it will make more detailed information on the process and requirements available online.

According to a federal government news release from last week, “There will be a robust process in place for extended family members, and each traveller will need to apply for and be issued an authorization before they can travel to Canada." They also stressed people should not make travel plans until they have “met all requirements and obtained all necessary authorizations."

Santiago is worried if his wife’s sister isn’t able to travel here this week, it may be too late.

“I just want them to be able to spend some good quality time and while Charie’s still coherent and still understands everything that’s going on,” Santiago said, and added his wife sleeps for the majority of day as she uses all her energy to fight the disease. “Every day is a gift right now and I don’t want to miss out on this opportunity.”

Santiago said his wife’s sister already has a visa to travel, as she came to visit with her daughter last summer. She just needs the green light from Ottawa to return. The family has reached out to their local MP for help.

For now, Santaiago said Charie’s sister is preparing all the necessary documents, and is also planning to take a COVID-19 test before she leaves. They’re hoping she will be able to quarantine with Charie, but also have an alternative plan in case that is not possible.

The federal government said travellers may seek approval for limited release from the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for compassionate reasons, such as visiting a critically ill loved one.

Santiago said he’s thankful for everyone who has offered support, and now he’s just hoping Charie and her sister can be reunited as soon as possible.

“We can’t wait much longer, really,” he said, and added each day his wife is becoming weaker and having a harder time waking up. “I’ve got my fingers crossed that another miracle will happen here and we can get them together sooner than later.”

This is a developing story. More to come.