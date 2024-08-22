B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP

A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.

The altercation was reported to the Surrey RCMP shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Officers responded to the Fraser Highway near 148 Street where the victim told investigators they were threatened with a firearm during an argument on the highway.

Police searched the area but the suspect vehicle was not immediately located.

Surveillance video led investigators to the suspect near the intersection of the Fraser Highway and 271 Street, where he was arrested.

Police obtained a warrant to search a home on 33A Avenue near 272 Street in Aldergrove, where the replica gun used during the altercation was found and seized, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Dariusz Tonderys, of Aldergrove, was charged last week with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He was released from police custody on the condition that he not possess any weapons, including imitation firearms, police said.

"As the investigation is still ongoing, additional charges could be recommended," the Surrey RCMP statement said.

"This was a very volatile incident for the victim and anyone who witnessed it," Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said. "Thankfully no one was physically injured."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.