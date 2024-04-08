VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. launches spring COVID-19 booster program, targeting vulnerable and unvaccinated

    A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press) A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, on Sunday January 2, 2022. (Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    British Columbia is rolling out another round of COVID-19 vaccination boosters, with invitations starting to go out Monday.

    Ministry of Health says people who haven't received a booster against the XBB. 1.5 Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be among those offered the free shot.

    Others who will be invited include adults aged 65 and older, Indigenous adults 55 and over, residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities, and anyone older than six months who is “clinically extremely vulnerable.”

    The ministry says in a statement that although the spring program is focused on those most at risk or those who haven't received an updated vaccine, anyone who wants a booster can book an appointment or walk into a pharmacy where the shots are available.

    It says about 3.9 million people in B.C. have yet to receive the XBB. 1.5 vaccine.

    The vaccines will be offered at pharmacies, regional health authority clinics, primary care offices and community health centres.

    The statement says the peak of the respiratory illness season has passed, but COVID-19 continues to spread at lower levels in the community.

    It says protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines decreases over time, particularly for older people, and a spring booster will ensure protection.

    The ministry says the 2023-24 respiratory illness immunization campaign for the general population, launched on Oct. 10, saw almost 1.5 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine administered and 1.56 million doses of influenza vaccines.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April. 8, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News