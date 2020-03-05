VANCOUVER -- A small private university in downtown Vancouver is closing its campus for three days after learning two students may have been exposed to COVID-19.

University Canada West announced Thursday the students have both been placed in isolation and that the campus on Pender Street is being shut down through the weekend as a precautionary measure.

The university said it has identified one student as a "presumptive case of COVID-19," though it's unclear whether health officials have been involved with testing for the virus. CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"That student has been visited by their father who has positively been tested for COVID-19 upon visiting from overseas," the university said in a news release Thursday.

The second student in isolation is roommates with the first one, according to the school.

University Canada West said it will be performing a "full disinfection" of all facilities before reopening on Monday. Students and staff who may have had contact with the students have also been informed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.