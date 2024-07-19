B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage

British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.

The province's five regional health authorities have issued statements saying the IT outage is "impacting our networks and computers across all systems."

The health authorities say contingency plans are in place to ensure hospitals and other health-care services remain open and "that patient care is not disrupted to the best of our ability."

The statement urges patients not to call hospital switchboards at this time.

"If you have any questions on a health-care appointment today, please call your health-care providers," the statement says. "Our primary concern is the continuity and quality of patient care."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.