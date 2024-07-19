Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage

A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.

Dozens of delays and cancellations were listed among the departing and arriving flights on the Vancouver International Airport Website Friday morning. Some of the destinations on impacted departures included Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Los Angeles.

In a statement, the Vancouver Airport Authority encouraged passengers to check their flight status online before heading to YVR.

"We are aware of a global IT outage that is affecting some airlines, the majority being U.S. carriers," the VAA told CTV News. "As a result, air travel worldwide is impacted today, including some flights to and from YVR."

Operations at the airport are "otherwise not affected," according to the statement.

The outage has been blamed on a software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which was deployed to computers running Microsoft Windows. The company has promised a fix is on the way.

Porter Airlines cancelled flights until 9 a.m. Friday, with a message on the airline's website blaming "third-party systems affecting global industries." Porter said passengers can't rebook their flights while its systems remain offline.

Meanwhile, WestJet said there has been "no direct impact" to the airline's systems or operations.

"Any flight cancellations across our network are unrelated to the CrowdStrike outage," the WestJet website said Friday morning.

The airline added that there could be delays caused by spillover effects of the outage, however.

The technology disruption has also knocked systems offline at some banks and hospitals. B.C.'s five regional health authorities posted messages on their websites Friday confirming impacts on “networks and computers across all systems.”

“We have implemented contingency plans to ensure that our health-care services remain operations, and that patient care is not disrupted to the best of our ability,” the messages read.

This is a developing story and will be updated.