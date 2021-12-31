B.C. highways: 'Significant snowfall' expected between Lower Mainland and Interior

Drivers planning to travel between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and the Interior this weekend are being warned to expect significant snowfall.

According to a weather statement from Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and parts of the Trans-Canada Highway could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow in the coming days.

"A winter storm moving across B.C. will begin to spread snow to the highways over southern B.C. beginning Saturday afternoon," the weather statement says. "The snow will continue into Sunday and begin to ease off early Monday morning."

With B.C. still under a state of emergency due to November's flooding, travel remains restricted on some routes. The Coquihalla Highway is open, but only to essential commercial traffic and inter-city buses. Other drivers heading to the Okanagan must take Highway 3, also known as the Crowsnest Highway.

Highway 99 is also open, but with weight restrictions in place.

"Highway 99 still presents its own unique challenges, with very steep grades, very tight corners and very narrow stretches which is why it will remain restricted to vehicles up to 14,500 kilograms," a notice from B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says.

Those taking the Sea to Sky Highway through Squamish and Whistler could see even more snow than the other routes, Environment Canada predicts. A winter storm watch for that region says between 25 to 45 centimetres could accumulate over the weekend.

DRIVE TO CONDITIONS

All drivers are warned to adjust their speed for the conditions. Earlier this week, a local police officer said drivers could be ticketed even if they're going the limit, but if the roads are icy or snowy.

"Police can ticket you if they believe you were driving too fast for the conditions even if you were driving at the speed limit," the province's driving guide explaining excessive speed penalties says.

"For instance, if the road was icy, crowded, narrow or had poor visibility."

Drivers must also remember to clear off their car or face fines. A $109 ticket can be issued by police for violating the Motor Vehicle Act under section 195 or section 7.05.

As well, drivers travelling on many B.C. mountain highways are now required to have winter tires or chains on their vehicle. As of Oct. 1, drivers without them may be fined $121 or turned around.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.