'Don't have to be going over the limit' to get speeding ticket, Vancouver officer warns about icy conditions

With Metro Vancouver continuing to experience record-breaking cold temperatures, local traffic officers are warning drivers to adjust for the conditions or they could face a fine.

Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Mark Christensen posted on social media Tuesday morning with a picture of pulled over pickup truck.

Christensen's post suggested the driver may have been going 20 km/h over the limit. Snow can be seen falling and on the road in the image.

"The posted speed limit is the maximum speed when the road is in good condition. Seventy km/h in 50 is speeding but when it is snowing and icy, it is speeding relative to conditions with increased fine," Christensen wrote.

"FYI you don't have to be going over limit to receive this!"

Both ICBC and the province say drivers must adjust to match the conditions.

"Police can ticket you if they believe you were driving too fast for the conditions even if you were driving at the speed limit," the province's driving guide explaining excessive speed penalties says.

"For instance, if the road was icy, crowded, narrow or had poor visibility."

With more snow in Metro Vancouver's forecast this week, drivers must also remember to clear off their car or face fines. A $109 ticket can be issued by police for violating the Motor Vehicle Act under section 195 or section 7.05.

As well, drivers travelling on many B.C. mountain highways are now required to have winter tires or chains on their vehicle. As of Oct. 1, drivers without them may be fined $121 or turned around.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.