VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. helicopter pilot sick with fever in days before fatal crash, report finds

    The TSB published this photo of the helicopter that crashed in its report. (Ian Boychuck / TSB) The TSB published this photo of the helicopter that crashed in its report. (Ian Boychuck / TSB)
    Share

    The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter pilot killed in a crash in British Columbia almost two years ago was sick in the days leading up to the accident and reported "shivering uncontrollably" before the aircraft went down.

    The board's report on the November 2022 crash says the helicopter was on a surveying flight near Kitsault, B.C., in the province's northwest when the pilot reported being "unwell" about an hour and a half after takeoff.

    The report says the helicopter crashed into a "heavily forested mountainside," killing the pilot and destroying the aircraft.

    The safety board says investigators couldn't "determine the full context" of the fatal crash because the helicopter did not have flight data recording equipment that captures images and audio from aircraft cockpits.

    The report says the Airbus helicopter was fitted with a tracking unit, but the data it records was "too sparse" to figure out the aircraft's "exact manoeuvring" in the minutes before it went down.

    The board's report says the pilot was over 65 years old and had up-to-date medical certification and though he'd had past troubles with vertigo, the feverish symptoms and shivering during the flight suggested he "likely experienced a degree of incapacitation" before the crash.

    The Transportation Safety Board has previously recommended that flight data recorders be required on commercial and private aircraft where they are not required now.

    "The benefits of recorded flight data in aircraft accident investigations are well known and documented," the report says, adding that the recommendation for "mandatory" installation was made after a fatal airplane crash that killed four people in 2016.

    Transport Canada agreed to the recommendation, but there have been "lengthy delays in implementation," the board says in its report.

    It says Transport Canada has pushed back its timeline to publish details of possible regulatory changes until 2025 for "additional analysis."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News