'We are definitely going to fight this': East Van tenants living with no power, refuse to leave
Tenants living in a building on Joyce Street in Vancouver are in a battle with their landlord after living without power for more than a month.
On Aug. 15, a fire broke out in the back of the building. While the damage appeared to be minimal, the property manager informed tenants that the building’s electrical supply required major upgrades for power to be turned back on.
BC Hydro confirmed to CTV News that power was shut down due to an electrical issue and that professional work was required.
Tenants were also informed that they needed to move out immediately and that their rent for the remainder of the month would be credited.
“It does feel like we're being pushed out,” said Jenina Solis, a mother of two who also rents commercial space in the building for her business. “The only solution that they have brought up to this point is to leave the units and get our compensation for the rezoning.”
Further complicating the issue, the building is up for rezoning approval with plans to turn the area into a 100-plus-unit mixed-use building. The current building could be torn down as early as summer 2025.
“We have been seeking ways to get power back for the tenants through the engagement of electrical contractors and electrical engineering firms,” said Jerry Yeh, proper manager with Noble & Associates Property Management. “Nevertheless, based on their guidance a realistic timeline for the electrical upgrade project would take at least two years.”
“We are definitely going to fight this,” said Anna Tu, a tenant in the building. “All of the tenants have come together and formed a collective.”
The tenants, with support from the Vancouver Tenants Union, took the dispute to the Residential Tenancy Branch. It ruled that the landlord needed to pay for a “mutually agreed upon” electrician to provide an additional opinion on the matter.
On Wednesday, the electrician’s report was sent to the landlord and tenants, stating that the company agreed with the original report that the work would take “approximately 12 to 24 months to complete.”
“Please understand that the landlord is not evicting the tenants out of malicious intent or business interests,” said Yeh. “This is a safety issue and the last resort taken when there is just no faster and safer way to get the building back to being in habitable condition.”
Some tenants have purchased generators and have asked the landlord for compensation.
“Generators are meant to be used as a temporary measure only,” said Yeh. “Besides, prolonged usage of generators also poses hazards such as carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electrocution.”
While tenants would receive compensation for being displaced, they fear an apartment in the area is no longer a viable option.
“It's anywhere upwards of $700 to an extra thousand dollars a month, and that's just not affordable,” said Tu.
